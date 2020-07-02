Setting up the Self-Sufficient Circular Support System

After 6 years helping different businesses, schools, associations and charities connect with each other to support one another at our United Nationalities of Marbella summits, it’s curious that it took a phone call from Pedro that has brought it all together when he wasn’t even a circle on my Venn diagrams.

I met Pedro through Kara of the Boardwalk who has been helping him with support for Malaga’s orphans for over a decade. Pedro has been at most of the UNMS too, but when he called to explain that public funds destined to maintain the residences for the young orphans have been cut back in Andalucia and 142 young people will turn 18 and will be evicted from the orphanages, I knew something more had to be done. Constantly giving money is not the solution; that’s never been more apparent than during and since the Covid-19 lockdown as right now.

We have so many charities in desperate need. That’s when the concept of creating a “Self-Sufficient Circular Support System” began to take shape. We’re still very much in the developmental stages but already have Linea Directa on board, of course, The Boardwalk, Samira of Call London & Co. hair salon is taking on one of the orphans and Art Caffé is offering their space. We’re now ready for more because here’s what we want to do:

STEP 1-ADDRESS THE SITUATION OF THE ORPHANS

Together with the NGO “Inserta Andalucía” we are going to get the orphans housed and an internship. The first apartment must be ready by mid-July for the first children to be on the streets, so there’s no time to lose. Inserta Andalucia will take full responsibility and insurance for the orphans and their initial work contracts, as well as the guarantee and contract for their apartments– all we have to do is give them the opportunity.