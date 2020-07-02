Setting up the Self-Sufficient Circular Support System

After 6 years helping different businesses, schools, associations and charities connect with each other to support one another at our United Nationalities of Marbella summits, it’s curious that it took a phone call from Pedro that has brought it all together when he wasn’t even a circle on my Venn diagrams.
I met Pedro through Kara of the Boardwalk who has been helping him with support for Malaga’s orphans for over a decade. Pedro has been at most of the UNMS too, but when he called to explain that public funds destined to maintain the residences for the young orphans have been cut back in Andalucia and 142 young people will turn 18 and will be evicted from the orphanages, I knew something more had to be done. Constantly giving money is not the solution; that’s never been more apparent than during and since the Covid-19 lockdown as right now.
We have so many charities in desperate need. That’s when the concept of creating a “Self-Sufficient Circular Support System” began to take shape. We’re still very much in the developmental stages but already have Linea Directa on board, of course, The Boardwalk, Samira of Call London & Co. hair salon is taking on one of the orphans and Art Caffé is offering their space. We’re now ready for more because here’s what we want to do:
STEP 1-ADDRESS THE SITUATION OF THE ORPHANS
Together with the NGO “Inserta Andalucía” we are going to get the orphans housed and an internship. The first apartment must be ready by mid-July for the first children to be on the streets, so there’s no time to lose. Inserta Andalucia will take full responsibility and insurance for the orphans and their initial work contracts, as well as the guarantee and contract for their apartments– all we have to do is give them the opportunity.
To make this a self-sufficient solution a small amount can be added to each client’s bill where the orphans are doing their internships. This combined 4 to an apartment will help cover their housing and living expenses. This will also enable many companies who need help but can’t afford to hire anyone right now. Once the orphans are settled we will then concentrate on getting more businesses involved to cater to all our local children with internship opportunities who are equally in need of our support in creating a dignified future here. As well as providing a home and work experience the orphans will also collaborate with local charities, helping address the continuous need for volunteers.
So:
a) If you’d like to offer a position to an orphan as an intern to work with your business and offer them support in their integration processes, please contact us.
b) If you’re a charity with a need for volunteers, please contact us.
c) If you’d like to offer a “foster home” or housing for one of the orphans, please contact us.
d) If you’d like to make a donation to kick this incentive off, here is the account created by Inserta Andalucia. Reports will be shown on all funds received and spent.
Inserta Andalucia: ES14 2100 2553 8502 1010 7571–REF: United Nationalities & Fairies of Marbella.
This is the biggest challenge so far, but it looks like we might just pull it off, with your help!!
THANK YOU
