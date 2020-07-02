Ryanair flight carrying tourists from Manchester to mark restart of international connections at Spain’s Costa Almeria airport

A RYANAIR flight carrying tourists from Manchester scheduled to land at 8.50pm on Thursday night will mark the restart of international connections at Spain’s Costa Almeria airport.

Also returning today are flights between the provincial capital and Madrid and Melilla.

Air Nostrum re-launched connections to Seville yesterday, although with less weekly flights than before lockdown.

Vueling’s service between Barcelona and Almeria is expected to start up again this month.

The airport recovered its usual operating timetable on Wednesday having been functioning only according to demand since April 9, with the facilities adapted to the very low levels of activity as a result of Government-imposed restrictions on movement.

Aircraft are now taking off and landing from Almeria between 6.30am and 11.15pm.

The airport has implemented the protocols recommended by the national and international health and transport authorities in order to guarantee passenger and staff health safety. These include measures on cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, protection and communication.