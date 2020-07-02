Robbery victim stabs thief who snatched his wallet in Palma bar on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

POLICE arrested a man in Mallorca capital Palma for stabbing a youngster who had just snatched his wallet in a bar.

According to reports the robbery victim had been playing on a slot machine in an establishment in Plaza Gomila when two individuals took advantage of him being distracted to get their hands on his wallet, then made off.

When he realised what had happened he went after them and managed to catch up with one.

There was a struggle, at which point the man who had been robbed pulled out a knife and stabbed the thief in his side.

The young man was seriously injured and had to be rushed to the Son Espases hospital.