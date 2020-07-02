Police in Spain’s Galicia Escort Property Owners from Building After Invasive Squatters Complain

A group of squatters in Spain’s Galicia called the police in order to complain about the property owners who were said to be ‘disturbing’ the squatters in their new home.

Although it sounds like news from a parallel universe, the incident occurred in Lugo, Galicia. Local police officers were forced to tell the property owners to leave as the squatters claimed to “be afraid” of them.

The incident occurred on June 25 after they received a call regarding a group of people harassing others.

The ‘annoying’ neighbours were, in fact, the grandchildren and family members of an elderly couple who had practically been kicked out of their household by the squatters.

The family members of this elderly couple were afraid that their home could be robbed or harmed. One of the neighbours alerted the family members when a squatter had left the home which caused them to quickly come over and confront them.

In this instance, the police were called by the squatter and officers asked the family members to leave the premises.