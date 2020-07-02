New protocol for next school year in Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Murcia Region on Spain’s Costa Blanca has drawn up a new protocol for the next school year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

THE regional government has confirmed the measures will be implemented to prevent contagion at all levels.

The next school year in Murcia begins in September, from which date younger children will be provided with footwear for exclusive use in the classroom.

-- Advertisement --



And educational toys and any other materials will not be shared between different classrooms.

The recommended distance of 1.5 metres will be maintained, and where not possible, a mask must be worn.

Individual schools will be obliged to maintain a hygienic routine with frequent hand washing and the use of hydro-alcoholic gel.

Hand washing must be carried out at the beginning and end of the school day, before and after using the toilets, after coughing or sneezing, before and after going out to the playground, or after using or sharing spaces or equipment for multiple use.

Schools will be advised that sporting, recreational or activities involving access to public spaces or groups of students should be avoided.

And study trips are off limits for the time being.

The protocol has been drawn up by the joint commission of the Education and Health Departments, and was presented today by the Regional Minister of Education and Culture, Esperanza Moreno, to the presidents of the Primary and Secondary School Principals’ Commissions.

It will now be sent to all educational centres in the region.