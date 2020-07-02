New plants for Albir’s Los Carrascos park which doubles as an interpretation centre for the area’s native flora

By
Linda Hall
-
0
LOS CARRASCOS: Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques and Environment councillor Luis Morant credit: Alfaz town hall

FORTY new species have been planted in Albir’s Los Carrascos park.

Los Carrascos is also a Landscape and Environmental Interpretation Centre with information panels describing the plants, trees and bushes there.

The new plants are located in different areas that are dedicated to Forest Species, Mediterranean Shrubs, Aromatic and Culinary Plans and the Women’s Garden.

This last includes rosemary, horse-chestnuts, sage, rue, thyme, cypress, gerbera and damask rose that are traditionally used to alleviate migraine, labour pains, varicose veins and other “women’s ailments.”

 


 





