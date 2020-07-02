Neighbours’ Tiff Ends in Flames: Man in Spain’s Madrid Arrested for Starting a Fire and Killing Someone in The Process

A neighbours’ tiff has ended in flames as one man in Spain’s Madrid has been arrested for starting a fire and killing somebody in the process.

According to the National Police, the man set his own home on fire as he was seeking revenge on his loud and rude neighbours.

The incident occurred last Monday in a flat in the Carabanchel district in Madrid. The arsonist was seeking vengeance on the rest of his neighbours and as a consequence, a woman passed away from smoke intoxication.

A few days earlier the detainee was accumulating rubbish, cardboard and even tires to create a substantial fire in his own home, on Calle Manuel Lamela in the Puerta Bonita neighbourhood.

At around 4:00 a.m. the crazed neighbour set fire to the stash of rubbish and left the home, letting the rest of his neighbours choke on the tick and heavy smoke which was running throughout the building.