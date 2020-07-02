Mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants sparks fears of another health crisis

Hundreds of elephants have died under mysterious circumstances in southern Africa with indications something may have attacked their neurological systems.
While the cause of death remains a mystery, the discovery has sparked fears another disease could cross into the human population like the current coronavirus pandemic.
Biologist and Director of Conservation at National Park Rescue Niall McCann and his team have discovered more than 350 carcasses in the Okavango Delta in Botswana since the start of May.
With lab results from the bodies still weeks away, Dr McCann said: “It’s important to determine what killed the animals in case it does spill into humans.”
Most of the elephants appeared to have died and dropped straight down on their faces.
The positioning of the bodies, coupled with sightings of elephants walking around in circles, indicates something may be attacking their neurological systems.
Dr McCann said: “Yes, it is a conservation disaster – but it also has the potential to be a public health crisis,” Dr McCann said.
In this photo taken on Friday, August 19, 2016, a herd of elephants swim and drink water in the Kruger National Park, South Africa. South Africa’s parks service stopped culling elephants to reduce overpopulation in 1994, partly because due to public opposition. (AP Photo/Dolf van Zuydam)