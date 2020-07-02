Motoring News: The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is pure unadulterated pleasure

THE new MINI John Cooper Works GP, produced in a small series of 3,000 units is the tradition-steeped brand’s fastest, most powerful model ever approved for road use. It takes extreme driving pleasure in a MINI to a whole new level.

Its distinctive appearance is impressive: Carbon wheel arch trims, a roof spoiler with double-wing contour, large 18” lightweight forged wheels and a 10 mm lower suspension. It takes just 5.2 seconds to reach the 100 km/h speed mark in the digital instrument panel display. A 4-cylinder turbocharged engine with 225 kW/306 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm delivers this irresistible forward thrust. The concentrated energy reaches the front wheels fitted with model-specific high-performance tyres via an 8-speed Steptronic transmission which, complete with integrated differential lock, ensures the loss-free conversion of the drive torque into thrilling performance.

The sports brake system also inspires immediate confidence. The precise controllability and powerful grip of the 4-piston fixed calliper disc brakes on the front wheels and single-piston floating-calliper disc brakes on the rear wheels confirm control. The tight engine mounting, the extremely rigid body structure and suspension connection and the suspension technology empower the new model to deliver impressively precise steering and unadulterated driving pleasure.