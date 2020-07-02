Market traders in Costa Blanca’s Javea feel ‘discriminated against’ as ‘new normal’ regulations are announced

Market traders in Costa Blanca’s Javea feel ‘discriminated against’ as ‘new normal’ regulations half their business opportunities.

Traders are frustrated the reopening of the weekly Thursday market in Javea has been delayed until now, and that the town council is only going to permit 50 per cent of stall holders to work each week.

Javea Council has proposed that, from today, July 2, “the clothing, footwear and textile stalls will be organised in two shifts and each one will trade alternately, every other week”.

As a result, this sector of traders will only be able to pitch up every fortnight.

Meanwhile, fresh produce and food stalls will assemble in full each week.

While other town markets in the region have been back in business for a number of weeks and are now at 100 per cent capacity, Javea Town Hall has said this measure is likely to continue until at least the end of the year.

A source said: “Traders feel they are being discriminated against when compared to other sectors and other retail models, particularly as it is known that contagion levels are higher in interior environments than exterior, such as outdoor markets.”

This morning, traders agreed to meet at 7am in the market square.

While fruit and food sellers set up their stalls, other traders wanted to made their feelings known.

The source added: “Many have employees which constitute a significant financial commitment which can not be met with reduced work days.

“Plus, sales figures are already drastically reduced due to lack of tourism and the present economic crisis resulting from the Covid emergency.”