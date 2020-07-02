Marbella’s The Boardwalk provides bags of beachside fun and a menu to make your mouth water

IF you are looking for casual dining in a fun, bright relaxed atmosphere then look no further than the Boardwalk in Marbella, it’s a stone’s throw from the beachfront with views all the way to Morocco.

Euro Weekly News attended their opening night where the cocktails were flowing, an Ed Sheeran tribute was playing and the guests were having one hell of a time.

The Boardwalk is owned by the brilliant Kara Caradas, a powerhouse force who, along with her die-hard team will make sure you have the most memorable time and give you the best customer service.

The contemporary beachside decor sets a relaxed, comfortable and inviting setting.

The extensive a la carte menu will have you licking your lips with options such as chargrilled sea bass, herb-crusted rack of lamb and succulent steaks. EWN chose a selection of dishes from the delicious snack menu, which included heavenly cheesy quesadillas, massive homemade spring rolls and tasty chicken skewers with peanut satay sauce.

To wash it all down the frozen Pornstar Martini was the perfect selection from an exciting list of soothing and refreshing cocktails.

Kara must have heard the rumour that EWN has a sweet tooth and nailed it with a brilliant selection that included sticky toffee pudding, chocolate fondant and the favourite ..banoffee pie!

Kara and her team kept all in attendance thoroughly entertained along with a little help from “Ed” and we heartily joined in for a singalong as diners moved to the dance floor.

The Boardwalk will fill your belly with not only food but laughs and have dancing the night away and coming back for more!