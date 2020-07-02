Looking good on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A WAVE of optimism is sweeping the Costa Blanca as hotels remain positive about occupancy, beaches are drawing thousands, and the region proves to be a favourite among holidaymakers booking flights.

Searches for breaks in Spain have increased by more than 50 per cent as Britons desperately look for summer holiday light at the end of the lockdown tunnel.

UK travel agents are reporting a massive increase in enquiries from British holidaymakers wanting to visit Spain this year and Costa Blanca is coming out tops!

This will be music to the ears for Toni Mayor, president of the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association, who has revealed he is feeling positive about hotel occupancy this summer.

“We are convinced that within two or three weeks practically all hotels will be open. If demand is on our side and fulfils our expectations, the British market and all the rest will help us to save the summer,” Mayor told Spanish media earlier this week.

“That will assist us in bringing many furloughed employees back to work, open more hotels and extend the high season to October or November.”

Meanwhile, Valencia’s regional government president, Ximo Puig, has pledged two tourism incentives programme to boost demand during the low season.

The first will cover the period between October 1 and December 15 and the second will start after the Christmas holidays on January 7, continuing until Easter.

A total of €7 million has also been budgeted to “continue investing in the regeneration of urban spaces” in Valencia region for a “new phase of reconstruction.”

On a more local level, town councils across the Costa Blanca are spearheading campaigns to revive trade and tourism, committed to instilling confidence in residents and visitors as the country adapts to a new normal.