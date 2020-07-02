Last ICU Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital on Spain’s Costa Blanca

The last ICU Covid-19 patient has been discharged from Elche General Hospital on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE health department announced on social network that Elche Hospital no longer has coronvirus patients in its intensive care unit.

It joins Vinalopó Hospital, meaning Elche is now “free of admitted coronavirus patients in ICU.”

-- Advertisement --



This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that there are no patients needing advanced care.

In a comment on Facebook, the hospital congratulated the last patient and her family, along with “the great professionals of the ICU in Elche who have treated and cared for the patient during her admission.”

In total, in this hospital and Vinalopó, there have been 15 deaths and more than 400 infected patients have been treated.