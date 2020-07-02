June jobless figure double last year’s in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

THE Balearic Island jobless figure for the end of June is double the number of people out of work on the archipelago a year ago.

The SEPE State Public Employment Service reported there were 74,923 people registered as out of work on Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera by the beginning of July.

This is 37,921 more than in June 2019 and represents a 104.2 per cent increase. It was also the biggest inter-annual jobless rise for any region of Spain.

The year-on-year increase among the islands’ foreign community is even more alarming. The SEPE figures reveal the latest unemployment total for non-Spaniards in the Balearics is 19,034.

This is a whopping 174.9 per cent rise on the 12,111 at the same time last year.

The marginally better news is that unemployment on the islands in June dipped ever so slightly on the previous month. June ended with 396 less people on the dole than in May, or 0.5 per cent less.

Among foreigners however the number out of work went up by 0.5 per cent, or 94 people.

Services, the sector which has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis, accounts for the lion’s share of the Balearics’ jobless, with 58,581.

The second worst sector for people without employment is construction, with 8,140.