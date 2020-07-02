Iran Reportedly Arrests Two Swedes For ‘Drug Trafficking’

Two Swedish nationals have reportedly been arrested in Iran in a sweep initiated by the hard-line Iranian government.

THERE is no information on the names of the two arrested, or the amount of drugs seized, other than a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), that a huge amount of dangerous synthetic narcotics had been found in a crackdown on an ‘international drugs trafficking network.’

Iran lies on a major trafficking route for drugs being smuggled into Europe from Afghanistan.

In January 2018, Iran raised the amount of drugs in possession that triggers the death penalty from a mere 30 grams of heroin, morphine, and cocaine, and 5kg of cannabis and opium, to more than 50kg of opium, 2kg of heroin, and 3kg of crystal meth.

The Swedish nationals, if found guilty, would face the death penalty.

Tehran has been accused of arresting Western citizens on trumped-up charges and using them as bargaining chips in negotiations.