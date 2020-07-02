Health and Beauty News: Keep your luscious locks shiny and bright

YOU have just left the salon and your hair’s the perfect shade. Your hair colour is an investment in your appearance, and you want it to stay looking great.

First, wait at least a whole day before washing it and after that, try to shampoo only two to three times a week to keep the colour really true. On the days you skip shampooing, it’s ok to just use conditioner.

Try a colour-safe shampoo and conditioner that don’t contain sulphates leaving a salon-fresh look and vibrant colour.

Coloured hair thrives on moisture, so deep conditioning can help it stay bright and manageable. Mix equal parts avocado, almond oil, and vitamin E oil and apply to damp hair. Let it soak in for 10 minutes then rinse and style as usual so save splurging on expensive serums and other deep conditioners.

Now that the sun is out remember it’s not so good for your hair. Strong sunlight can make colour dull and lifeless. Try spritzing on a hair oil mist that contains UVA and UVB filters to protect your hair.

Salons also offer processes that can make hair shiny again. A gloss treatment helps restore colour and make your hair shinier. A detox hair treatment removes product buildup, leaving your hair brighter and bouncier.