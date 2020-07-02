Formula One Boss Bernie Ecclestone Becomes Dad again at 89

Bernie Ecclestone, 89, becomes a father for the fourth time as wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gives birth to a son.

The Formula One boss’ wife Fabiana Flosi has given birth to a boy named Ace, Bernie is already father to Deborah, 65, and Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31. Bernie married Fabiana in 2012 following his divorce from Slavica Radic, the couple confirmed they were expecting a baby together in April.

Following the arrival of baby Ace, Bernie said he was ‘so proud’ to be a dad again. Fabiana said she had an ‘easy’ labour that was over in 25 minutes.

The 89-year-old former Formula One magnate and his 44-year-old wife announced the happy news from their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where they’re self-isolating.

‘I’m very happy and happy really for my wife, she’s been looking forward to this happening for quite a few years so I’m happy she’ll have someone after I’m gone. ‘It’s fun, I don’t see any dramas, I’ve got grandchildren and I’m looking forward to having another baby.’

Bernie will turn 90 in October and is dad to daughter Deborah, 65, with his first wife, Ivy Bamford. In 2008, Slavica Ecclestone filed for divorce, and in 2012, Mr Ecclestone announced he had married marketing director, Ms Flosi.

The new parents met through the World Motor Sport Council, where she regularly attended meetings.