Elche’s Covid-19 crisis food bank closes having collected 80,000 kilos of food for the vulnerable

Elche’s Covid-19 crisis food bank has closed having collected almost 80,000 kilos of food for the vulnerable during the pandemic.

THE campaign drew to an end yesterday with the final presentation of 4,000 kilos of supplies by Elche’s Festive Association of Moors and Christians.

Representatives from the ‘kilo fiesta’ scheme met with councillor for Festivals, Mariola Galiana and councillor for Social Rights, Mariano Valera to thank all those who have supported the project to alleviate the social emergency caused by the pandemic.

President of Elche Festero, Julian Fernandez, and Antonio Tarí, the coordinator of the volunteer support association DYA, were also present.

Galiana said: “It is a real pride to see, once again, the spirit of solidarity of the Moors and Christians of Elche and the great family of Elche Festera.

“We would like to thank the humanitarian and supportive spirit of so many festive people, companies and individuals who, during the pandemic, have brought out the best of themselves to help those who have suffered most from the effects of the health crisis.”

The 4,000 kilos of food has been added to the 75,000 kilos given to the food bank set up by the Elche Council and DYA.