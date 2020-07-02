Disagreement over the Restoration of the Virgen del Carmen on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE statue of the Virgen del Carmen used in Marbella City processions, was created in the 18th Century but following the Spanish Civil War it was restored to a great extent.

Now the local Brotherhood responsible for the statue has had work undertaken with a view to making it appear as it would have done when originally sculpted and painted.

There is however a controversy over the finished piece as the texture of the skin and the Virgin’s eyes are different plus the Baby Jesus is looking out rather than in.

Some consider it a poor rendition, some consider it quite acceptable and others have taken to social media saying that it’s the concept that’s important, not the finish.

Although it will not be taking part in the traditional procession this year, many will remember the feast day on July 16.