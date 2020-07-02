Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Eager for an Influx of Visitors as Closed Borders Created Abysmal Tourism Figures in May

The coronavirus crisis has caused an international closure of borders and Spain has felt the detriments of this as tourism figures for the month have proven to be abysmal. However, business owners on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are confident that tourism will soon pick up again as they are eager for an influx of visitors.

IT is only normal for tourism expenditure in the month of May to be close to null as minimal tourists entered the country.

Although international borders have now opened, since the State of Alarm was decreed on March 14, non-essential travel from any country was temporarily restricted.

The figures published by the National Statistics Institute show that the month of May, in comparison to the prior year, there was a 61.70 per cent loss in tourism expenditure, which equates to a €30,684 million loss.

Nevertheless, now that borders are open, business owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are eager to welcome the tourists who keep their pockets full during winter.

Not everyone is that eager to welcome visitors as recently in Costa Blanca there was anti-tourism graffiti painted on the walls of businesses telling “TOURISTS TO GO HOME.”