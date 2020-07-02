Costa Blanca attraction reopens its summer school of fun and education

Terra Natura zoo and water park reopened its summer school for teenagers today, Thursday, July 2.

THE park is offering a series of activities to entertain and also educate young people aged 12 to 16.

Until July 31, Terra Natura’s summer campus for teenagers has scheduled activities in robotics, film, theatre, photography, urban art and radio, among others.

In total, 300 young people will be able to take part in the leisure and educational activities, which will be combined with other sports and multi-adventure activities, water games, crafts and gymkhanas.

This summer school runs from 9am to 2.30pm and registrations can be made through the park’s website.