Costa Almeria’s Huercal-Overa hospital rehab gym moves to municipal building

THE Huercal-Overa hospital gymnasium for the non-Covid 19 patient rehabilitation service is moving to a municipal building while works are being carried out in the Emergencies B observation area of the La Inmaculada where it is normally housed.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez and the manager of the North Almeria Health Area Jose Miguel Medina have signed an agreement under which the local authority provides free of charge the use a 131-square metre hall on the ground floor of the Monica Sanchez Social Services building.

Fernandez made it clear the council is happy to offer “our collaboration and support” to La Inmaculada on measures aimed at improving the hospital facilities.

He said the collaboration between both administrations would benefit local resident.