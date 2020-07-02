‘Chaos’ at Palma airport on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca on first day of return of British tourists

‘CHAOS’ was how Spanish press described the scene at Mallorca’s Palma airport at some points on Wednesday, which saw the return of flights from the UK.

British tourists flew into the Balearic Island yesterday from London, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

-- Advertisement --



Images posted on social media show passengers arriving at the airport wearing face masks, but not too much social distancing going on as people ended up bunched together while going through the process of getting through the airport and on their way.

According to one report, passengers coming in on a flight from Madrid and one from Asturias ended up heading for the exit at the same time as passengers travelling on several EU flights, who had to hand in health declarations on their way out, but with only two members of staff on duty to collect the hundreds of forms.

Airport operator AENA reportedly said queues occurred from time to time when passengers did not fill out all the necessary information on the health declarations.

In all 107 flights landed at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport yesterday, of which 74 were international services.