Capital of Spain’s Costa Almeria offers extensive summer programme of guided tours and active tourism experiences

AS part of Almeria Council’s strategy of presenting the city as the ideal holiday destination this summer, the city’s Promotion department has unveiled a programme of 59 guided tours and 45 active tourism experiences over the next three months.

Promotion councillor Carlos Sanchez explained the 59 tours featured in the ‘Tu verano en Almería’ (Your summer in Almeria) programme for July, August and September will be at different times, during the day and in the evening.

They will, he said, cover the history of the city, and take in all the main places of interest, including the Alcazaba fortification.

The active experience side to the programme is a link up with 45 companies putting on activities like golf, escape rooms, horse and camel rides and water sports.

Echoing earlier comments made by Almeria mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, the councillor said the city “receives tourists with open arms.”

Sanchez also revealed the council is running a promotional drive up until July 10 to attract visitors to Almeria from other parts of Spain, “visiting travel agencies door-by-door” in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Jaen, Cordoba, Sevilla, Toledo, Ciudad Real, Albacete, Alicante and Murcia.