Calpe Town Hall allows building sites to operate this summer while sticking to a strict time table

LAST April Calpe Town Hall modified bylaws that limited work on construction sites in July and banned it entirely during August.

The changes were made to lessen the impact of the State of Alarm and boost economic activity by allowing building projects to make up for lost time.

Sites may now be active throughout this summer between 9am and 3pm until September 15, the town hall confirmed, although all construction activity is banned outside these hours.

Inspectors will keep watch to ensure that the timetable is respected and permitted sound levels are not exceeded, the town hall announced.