Covid-19 health and safety measures for Spain’s university entrance exams in Costa Almeria’s Huercal-Overa

THE Covid-19 pandemic means special health and safety measures are being applied for next week’s PEvAU university entrance exams in Costa Almeria town Huercal-Overa.

Local council members met with representatives of the Junta de Andalucia, Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection on Thursday morning to discuss the running of the exam sessions for 383 youngsters at the Cura Valeria and Albujaira institutes.

The municipal administration is organising the internal measures in collaboration with the institutes, and will provide them with the necessary protection materials in order to comply with health measures.

The Local Police, in collaboration with Guardia Civil, will be responsible for safety outside and ensuring pupils are keeping a safe distance from each other and there are no large gatherings.

“The Delegation of the Government informed us of the need for a coordination meeting to organise this special presence,” explained Huercal-Overa mayor Domingo Fernandez.

The mayor said he wished all the young people sitting the exams next week the best of luck, and to tackle them “calmly and with confidence in their work.”