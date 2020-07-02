20 cops in Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca given the all-clear after C0vid-19 scare

Twenty Guardia Civil officers in Murcia on Spain’s Costa Blanca have been given the all-clear after a Covid-19 scare.

ON Monday, June 22, the cops were involved in a rescue and detainment operation of a boat carrying immigrants on the coast of Aguilas.

After one of the immigrants tested positive for the coronavirus, the 20 officers were immediately given a serology test that gave a negative result.

This was followed by a further serology test and a PCR, all of which have now confirmed the officers have not been infected with the killer virus.

A police source assured that, due to the current health crisis, all safety protocols were followed in terms of of protection and keeping a safe distance.

And the official holding premises and the Guardia Civil vehicles used during the operation was disinfected immediately afterwards.

The rapid response and collaboration between the Murcia Health Service and the Health Service of the 5th Zone of the Guardia Civil has been highlighted.