WHO Cites Italy & Spain as ‘Good Examples’ of How to Win Fight Against the Coronavirus

In today’s virtual conference, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Chief described Spain and Italy as “good examples” of how countries can successfully fight the coronavirus pandemic.

IN fact, both countries – which at one point ranked the highest in the world for new Covid-19 infections and deaths from the disease – have successfully “contained the disease”. These two countries show that “even in the worst moments of the Covid-19 pandemic”, the situation can be reversed and “it is never too late to fight the coronavirus”, stated WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“In March, both Italy and Spain were at the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 10,000 cases a day in Spanish territory and 6,500 in Italy during their epidemic peaks,” he recalled. However, Tedros pointed out that tests, social distancing, contact tracing or face masks alone won’t stop the spread of the deadly infection. Instead it requires a “combination of these and other measures”, as both Italy and Spain have successfully demonstrated. Both countries brought the epidemic under control in their countries with a “combination of leadership, humility, active participation of their society and a holistic approach”, as well as other measures to contain the disease, noted Tedros.