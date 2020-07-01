Costa Blanca university tops teaching table in Spain for second year running

The Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) is once again ranked top place among Spanish universities in terms of teaching, for the second year running.

AND in the region as a whole, UPV is the best in the teaching, research and general classification, according to the latest data from U-Ranking.

Prepared by the BBVA Foundation and the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (IVIE), the U-Ranking also places the UPV in second place in the general classification in the country as a whole.

And in the field of research and innovation, the university is in the national top five.

UPV continues to improve its general ratings annually. In 2018 it was in fourth place and in 2019 in third.

Now in its 8th year, U-Ranking analyses a total of 70 universities – 48 public and 22 private – which represent 97 per cent of the Spanish university system.

The analysis is based on the monitoring of 20 different indicators.

The 10 universities with the best performance in research and innovation are public, while five of the eight institutions at the top of the teaching ranking are private.

In both cases, UPV has consolidated its position as one of the benchmark institutions.