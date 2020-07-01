Three Murcia beaches closed to sunseekers as temperatures continue to rise on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Three beaches in Los Alcazares, Murcia have been closed to the public today as temperatures continue to rise on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

RED flags have been raised this morning and bathing banned on Carrion, La Concha and Manzanares beaches.

But sunseekers shouldn’t have too long to wait to get back on the sands as the closure is part of a council initiative to assess lasting storm DANA damage.

Researchers are currently on site conducting soil analysis, together with a team of divers.

Members of the Plan Copla for Surveillance and Rescue on Beaches and Rescue at Sea in the Region of Murcia will remove the red flags once bathing is allowed.

Meanwhile, Plan Copla has placed 67 green flags on other beaches in the region, which means swimming is safe.