The Spanish Government And The PP Party Finalize Health Policy Pact

The Government and the PP Party are finalising a pact on health policy, within the Commission for Social and Economic Reconstruction, which is due to be presented by next Friday.

This was announced on Wednesday by the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, who said that the issue of health was, “the most advanced line of work” within the negotiations and that he was confident the dialogue between his party and the government “is on the right track”.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, applauded the desire of “all political forces to reach great agreements” on the health issue.

Sánchez has also achieved backing from the Ciudadanos party on three of the four working documents of the Reconstruction Commission in exchange for accepting twenty amendments put forward by the conservative party.

Asked whether these agreements might be the prelude to the Budget approval, Sánchez simply said that he would continue forward with a “constructive and open mind”. “United is how we will be able to relaunch the economy sooner and much more vigorously,” he said.