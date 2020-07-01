The Costa del Sol is Happily Back as a Major Destination for Sun Seekers

TOURIST offices, Councils and Hospitality Groups have been waiting with bated breath to see how potential overseas visitors would react to the opening of borders and the possibility of flying to Spain.

The good news is that according to Turismo Costa del Sol, the #ViveCostaDelSol campaign which started less than two weeks ago has already attracted 14 million views and 3,000 direct bookings have been received on the site.

This, when coupled with information from the same source that flight searches for travel from the UK to Malaga Airport has increased by 177 per cent whilst enquiries from other European countries are up by 70 per cent shows that the Costa del Sol is well and truly back on the tourist map!

With so many people out of work during the lockdown, this is very positive news for the local economy as tourists require services from hotels, bars, restaurants and with the emergence of both the Marenostrum Festival in Fuengirola and Starlite in Marbella, albeit in reduced format, there will be even more work available.

Research from Turismo Costa del Sol indicates that although airlines have restricted and rolled up flights, there are still 2.84 million seats likely to be available for travellers to Malaga Airport during July, August and September.

With new and upgraded hotels, plenty of golf courses and special offers, whilst this summer may not be the best on record, it certainly looks as if the Costa del Sol will be a top tourist hot spot.