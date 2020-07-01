Taxi vouchers of up to €440 each for people with severe mobility problems in Costa Blanca’s Murcia

Taxi vouchers of up to €440 each are being made available to people with severe mobility problems in Costa Blanca’s Murcia.

THE City Council has allocated €95,000 to be used between July 2 and September 30 for people with mobility disabilities who can’t use public transport, such as buses and trains.

Those eligible will receive ‘bonotaxi’ aid of between €225 and €446 each, and requests can be made at http://sede.murcia.es or the council’s social services website http://serviciossociales.murcia.es

A council spokesperson said the aim is to ensure those with movement difficulties can attend vocational training centres, work, rehabilitation, medical check-ups or cultural and leisure activities, among other things.