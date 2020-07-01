Spain’s Police Search for Runaway Teenager Diagnosed Positive for Coronavirus at Andalucian Children’s Home

The National Police of Almeria are searching for a missing 15-year-old teenager who has tested positive for Covid-19.

THE teenager was reported missing from the Piedras Redondas children’s care home in the centre of Almeria, yesterday. According to the care home, which pertains to the Junta of Andalucia, the minor escaped from the children’s centre around 11.30 on Tuesday. The care home staff reported the teenager “missing,” not only because he is a minor, but also because he poses a potential “health risk” to those who come into contact with him.

The police and health authorities are concerned about the welfare and health of the minor. The region’s authorities are also keen to find him so he can be quarantined and anyone that has been in close contact with him can be traced, tested and quarantined if necessary. Andalucia remains the region with the most Covid-19 outbreaks across the country, as reported.