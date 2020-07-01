Spain’s New Covid-19 Infections SURGE for Second Consecutive Day

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed a surge in new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, for the second consecutive day.

AROUND 149 people have been diagnosed with the disease – that’s an increase of 50 more cases compared to yesterday’s 99. Most of the new cases are located in Madrid (40), followed by Andalucía (21); Aragon (20) and Catalunia (17). The Health Ministry also reported eight Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to nine yesterday (Tuesday), so the country’s total death tally from the disease has risen to 28,363. Around 19 victims of the disease died in the last seven days, of which seven correspond to Madrid, followed by Castilla y León (three), Basque Country (three), Catalunia (two), Andalucia (one) and La Rioja (one).

Around 151 people have been hospitalised as a result of the disease over the last seven days (compared to 153 the day before). Of the 151 reported admissions, nine patients have needed intensive care treatment during the last week. At the European level, Spain ranks third for the highest number of infections (249,659), after Russia (654,405) and the UK (312,654). Spain ranks fourth in Europe for the most Covid-19 deaths, after the UK (43,730), followed by Italy (34,767) and France (29,843).