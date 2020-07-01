Southampton shopping centre rape: Man jailed for ‘brutal’ attack

Krystian Kwarta has been jailed for 8 years today at Southampton Crown Court for the brutal rape of a 21 year old woman at the Westquay center in Southampton

There was CCTV footage played in court depicting the accused stalking his victim, this helped officers locate his home, where they subsequently arrested the man.

His DNA was located at the crime scene.

The victim was walking to her place of work at about 8am GMT when she was grabbed from behind by the rapist, Det Sgt Claire Ratcliffe said: “This was a premeditated, violent attack on a young woman who was on her way to work.

“It was clear that Kwarta had been waiting in the area before seeing his victim and following her to carry out his brutal attack.”