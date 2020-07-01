Shameless Man Steals Jewellery from His Friends Mother Whilst ‘Helping’ Them Move House on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola after shamelessly stealing jewellery from his friend’s mother whilst he helped them move to a new house.

The combined worth of the jewellery amounts to around €800 and the man is now being investigated for theft.

He allegedly took advantage of the fact that they were moving to a new house in order to steal the gold pieces of jewellery.

-- Advertisement --



The woman has, thankfully, had all of her jewellery returned after the police found the stolen goods had been sold at a pawn shop. Strangely enough, the owner of the pawnshop was a friend of the family, specifically the victim’s son.

The criminal was a Cuban national, he was located and detained as the person responsible for the theft. The recovered goods have been delivered to their owner.