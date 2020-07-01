Shameless Man Steals Jewellery from His Friends Mother Whilst ‘Helping’ Them Move House on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola after shamelessly stealing jewellery from his friend’s mother whilst he helped them move to a new house.
The combined worth of the jewellery amounts to around €800 and the man is now being investigated for theft.
He allegedly took advantage of the fact that they were moving to a new house in order to steal the gold pieces of jewellery.
The woman has, thankfully, had all of her jewellery returned after the police found the stolen goods had been sold at a pawn shop. Strangely enough, the owner of the pawnshop was a friend of the family, specifically the victim’s son.
The criminal was a Cuban national, he was located and detained as the person responsible for the theft. The recovered goods have been delivered to their owner.