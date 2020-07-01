Several injured and traffic jams after lorry pile-up on the A-30 in Murcia region on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Several people have been injured and there are reported traffic jams after a lorry pile-up on the A-30 in Murcia region on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE Emergency Coordination Centre 112 Region of Murcia received several calls at around 12.35 pm this afternoon alerting them to a crash involving three lorries on the A-30 towards Albacete PK 94 in the municipality of Cieza.

Local Police of Cieza Council confirmed “there are people trapped and several injured”.

Patrols from the Local Police and Guard Civil are at the scene, along with firefighters, ambulances from the 061 Emergency Health Service and road maintenance personnel, who have cut off the road.

112 Region of Murcia said: “Healthcare workers attended and stabilised a total of four wounded, two of whom were transferred to the Hospital General Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca and the other two to the Hospital Morales Meseguer.”

No further details have been released at this stage.