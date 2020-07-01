Scientists Find That Dogs Can Sniff Out Coronavirus “Far Better” Than Any Man-Made Method

Scientists at the University of Helsinki have found that dogs are “far better” at sniffing out the coronavirus than any man-made methods, such as machines or tests.

Researchers in Finland have been training dogs so that they can detect the presence of the dangerous virus simply through their sense of smell.

The long incubation period of the virus, the unreliability of quick tests, and shortage of PCR tests have been factors which make the containment of the virus very difficult.

Millions of people have already contracted the virus and others continue to infect those around them because they are simply unaware that they have it in the first place. Therefore, if man’s best friend can successfully sniff out the virus this could be a great step in the route to stop the pandemic.

Anna Hielm-Björkman, the associate professor who is part of the research group, has argued that in many instances the dogs can even event detect the presence of COVID-19 in patients before they even show any symptoms.