Rising teen star Bukayo Saka signs long term contract with Arsenal

Arsenal announced today that they have tied Bukayo Saka down to a long-term contract with the club in what is being rumoured as a four-year deal.

Saka has so far made 33 appearances this season, playing mainly down the left flank and has contributed three goals as well as 11 assists. The 18-year-old, who came through the club’s academy, has made a major impact during the current season after making his debut in the Europa League in 2018.

“Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player,” head coach Mikel Arteta told the club’s website. “He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances.

“I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals.”

Arsenal’s technical director Edu commented that Saka’s contract extension is a sign the club’s academy is proving a success in the development of young players.

“This is something everyone involved wanted to happen and we are delighted that Bukayo has signed a new long-term contract,” Edu added.

Saka tweeted: “London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream.”