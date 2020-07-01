Pressure On Trump To Address the Russian Bounty Scandal Continues To Mount

Following the recent reports that Russia paid bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump is being asked for answers and to clarify his relationship with Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Despite evidence Trump had been briefed on the matter back in 2019, according to reports of intelligence briefings, the White House continues to deny any knowledge of it.

-- Advertisement --



Congresswoman and Democrat of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, who also serves on House Armed Services Committee, spoke of the affair on Wednesday morning, and told CNN that although she didn’t expect the people of New Jersey, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, to understand the Russian bounty scandal, her job was to “pay attention” to the relationship between the US and other countries, like “Russia, Afghanistan, and Syria”.

In response, Trump has taken to Twitter to declare that the entire scandal is in fact, a hoax and “fake news”, created to slander the president and the Republican party.