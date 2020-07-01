Natural attractions of Spain’s holiday destination Mallorca focus of new visitor campaign

MALLORCA’S natural attractions are at the centre of a new visitor campaign.

Run by the island government’s Sustainability and Environment Department, ‘Mallorca te espera’ (Mallorca is waiting for you), is all about encouraging people to discover some of the locations which allow for a true appreciation of the natural landscapes.

The department has opened its Raixa visitor estate in Bunyola, the Sa Dragonera natural park, and the Pedra en Sec and Art-Lluc routes.

In all the cases, the usual Covid-19 health safety measures are in place and there are limitations on the number of people on visits to each place.

The island’s network of refuges will not reopen until September.

“Mallorca’s natural environment is fragile, but we still have very well preserved areas. That we can enjoy them makes us value them more and conserve them in the face of threats like pollution or climatic change”, commented Aurora Ribot.

“We have opened the doors to extraordinary places so we can all rediscover them.”

She added, “This crisis has shown us that the protection of our environment is a priority.”

The new campaign is included in the island government’s ‘Mallorca Reacciona’ Reactivation Plan.