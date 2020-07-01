Naples confident of €100 Million deal for Lille duo Osimhen and Gabriel

Sources have revealed Napoli are confident they have won the race to sign Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Gabriel for a combined price of €100 million.

Osimhen, a 21-year-old forward, and Gabriel, a 22-year-old defender, travelled from Lille, where they have resumed training, to Italy on Tuesday to start talks with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli owner, and his sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

The bid made by the Serie A club is split €70m for Osimhen and €30m for Gabriel, which meets the price Lille was asking for.

Both the forward and defender traveled to Italy on Tuesday to begin talks with Napoli’s executives about finalizing their deals, Laurens reports. Manager Gennaro Gattuso is also expected to meet with the pair.

Osimhen, who enjoyed a stellar Ligue 1 campaign with 13 goals before the shutdown, was linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs in recent weeks. He prefers a move to the Premier League, Laurens adds, but with neither Chelsea nor Manchester United making an official bid, Napoli believe they can convince him to accept the Serie A switch.

Gabriel was widely believed to be on the verge of a summer move to Everton for around £30 million, but it appears the Italian club has pipped the Toffees to the Brazilian Under-23 international’s signature.