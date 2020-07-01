Metro Stop in Spain’s Madrid Will Permanently Display the Rainbow Flag in Support of the LGBTQ Community

The Chueca metro stop in Spain’s capital city of Madrid will permanently display the rainbow flag in support of the LGBTQ Community.

This “historic and symbolic” support was enacted during Pride however it has been decided that the flag is in Chueca to stay as Madrid aims to show its encouragement of values such as “freedom, respect, tolerance and diversity”.

The Vice President of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, and the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Infrastructure, Ángel Garrido, have announced to the media this new logo will now shine on the Chueca station forever.

-- Advertisement --



The Chueca station has been chosen as this area resonates the most with the community and it has become an iconic area for the LGBTQ movement in the Community of Madrid.

Agudo noted that Madrid recorded 321 separate incidents, of different severity, motivated by LGBTphobia in 2019, a figure which he hopes will not be repeated in 2020.