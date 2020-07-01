Mayhem in Mondragone as Bulgarian Immigrants Clash with Italian Army and locals in Coronavirus “Red Zone”

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Its mayhem in Mondragone as Italian locals clash with infected Bulgarian immigrants
Its mayhem in Mondragone as Italian locals clash with infected Bulgarian immigrants. image Twitter.

Violent clashes break out in Mondragone between Italians locals and Bulgarians.

Tensions are running high in Mondragone in front of the red zone established by the Campania Region and in which 49 people, including many Bulgarian labourers, residing in the Ex Cirio palaces are infected by COVID-19.

A quarantined Bulgarian farmworker throws a chair at the protesters- soon after this many cars owned by the immigrants had tyres slashed and windows broken in retaliation image- Twitter.

A group of Italians stood firmly in front of the blocks that delimit the area declared a red zone to guard the territory after some foreign residents tried to escape swab tests and quarantine, they tore off the Bulgarian car plates and held them up as trophies.

The response was not long in coming, and one of the quarantined Bulgarian farm workers threw a chair at the protesters who responded by throwing stones at parked cars and destroying the window glass. Some also tried to break through the cordon of police officers to start a fight with a person who threw the furniture at them.

Mondragone, throwing stones and chairs, broken cars: it’s the clash between Italians and Bulgarian labourers. image Twitter

As of 10.am this morning there have been 20 arrests for violent behaviour and criminal damage, it seems that the presence of the army is being largely ignored. According to Italian police, the situation is at boiling point as the Bulgarians are constantly trying to find ways to escaper the isolation while the Italians want to keep them in.

 





