Lifeguards at the ready on beaches of Spain’s Costa Almeria destination Carboneras

LIFEGUARDS are at the ready on the beaches of Carboneras.

A 33-strong team contracted by the local council for €130,000 is operating on the municipal coast to keep beach-goers safe until September 15.

Carboneras Mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez went to meet the team at the launch of this year’s lifeguard and rescue service.

He told them the job they do is always highly valued, but this year especially “given that we all want to enjoy the summer and the beaches after the lockdown we have lived through, but doing so safely.”

The Mayor pointed out that this holiday season there are also 36 beach assistants taken on by the Andalucia regional government in Carboneras to ensure beach-goers comply with measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, taking the opportunity to appeal to the public to behave responsibly.

The Carboneras lifeguards are present on the Ancon, El Corral, Las Marinicas and Los Barquicos-Cocones beaches. All four have the Q for Tourism Quality recognition, and all but El Corral have a Blue Flag.