Italy reports “biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world”

15 tons of amphetamines have been seized in a daring raid in Italy worth a street value of approximately €980,000,000

The drug, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets, were made by the terrorist organisation ISIS in Syria, and Roman Police are describing the haul as the largest seizure of amphetamines the world has ever seen.

The drugs were discovered in three containers, in the port of Salerno, south of Naples.

-- Advertisement --



First produced by scientists in the West to treat hyperactivity, depression and other disorders in the 1960s, Captagon was banned in most places just a couple decades later because it’s so addictive.