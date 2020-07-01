Italy Encourages Its Citizens to Go on Holiday by Providing Them With a €500 Grant!

Italy is attempting to reactivate its own tourism economy by giving its citizens a €500 cheque for them to spend on their holidays.

The vacation grant will be distributed to families who have yearly incomes which do not surpass the €35,000 mark.

This aid will range from €150 to €500, couples travelling without children will receive up to €300 and individuals travelling alone will receive €150.

The grant will be distributed in the form of a discount, therefore the tourism companies will be reimbursed for the spending of holidaymakers in Italy.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Guiseppe Conte, aims to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 crisis in this sector, which makes up for 13% of the Italian GDP.

This is more important than ever as the country will not be opening its external borders to EU members on July 1. In order to protect itself from the growing pandemic, Italy has enforced quarantine on any incoming visitors from the Schengen area.