Hunt on for teenager with C0vid-19 missing from foster care centre in capital of Spain’s Costa Almeria

NATIONAL Police are searching for a 15-year old who has tested positive for Covid-19 and who has gone missing from a foster care centre in the capital of Spain’s Costa Almeria, according to press reports.

The Piedras Redondas Junta de Andalucia Immediate Care Centre told police that the youngster had gone due to concerns over a possible risk to public health, press say.

The adolescent apparently walked out mid-morning on Tuesday with a friend. The teenager did not know the results of the Covid-19 test.

He has been described at 1.74 metres tall, weighing about 46 kilos, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

The Piedras Redondas centre takes in youngsters under protection aged up to 18