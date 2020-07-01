Horrific Accident as Man in Costa del Sol’s Marbella is Run Over by a Lorry on the A-7 Motorway

A MAN in Marbella’s Costa del Sol was sadly run over by a lorry on the A-7 motorway.

According to 112 Emergency Services, authorities received a call informing them that a man had been hit by a lorry at kilometre 190 of the A-7 motorway at around 6.00pm.

The Guardia Civil and health services quickly fled to the scene, however there was little they could do except confirm his death.

The age and the sex of the deceased are still unknown.

The Provincial Traffic Headquarters in Malaga also specified that due to this horrific accident, there was about five kilometres of traffic on the side of the accident (going towards Malaga centre).